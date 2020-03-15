Another person diagnosed with COVID-19 in Karachi, tally climbs to 35 in Sindh

KARACHI: The number of COVID-19 positive cases seems to be increasing steadily in Sindh as another person was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Sunday evening, ARY News reported.

According to Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government spokesperson, the patient belongs to Balochistan and reached Karachi last night.

This new confirmed case of the infection has pushed the total number of cases to 35 in the province.

Out of the total coronavirus patients in Sindh, two have recovered, Murtaza Waha said.

1 more case has tested positive of corona virus in Sindh. As per the available information, the patient originally belongs to Baluchistan & had reached Khi last night. So the total number of patients in Sindh has now reached 35 out of which 2 have recovered — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 15, 2020

Earlier today, he said so far 13 people tested positive for COVID-19 from amongst the people who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan. These people were purportedly kept in quarantine at the Pak-Iran border, he added.

It is to mention here that the first positive case of coronavirus has also been detected in Lahore.

A private laboratory that conducted the tests for the diagnosis declared the individual as infected.

