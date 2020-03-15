KARACHI: Samples of 40 pilgrims who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan were taken for a coronavirus test, out of them, 13 tested positive for the infection, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday.

He said as many as 293 pilgrims arrived in Sukkur from Taftan, adding more medics are being sent to Sukkur where those affected by the virus have been isolated.

Separately, Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government spokesperson, tweeted: “So far 13 people have tested positive of #COVIDー19 from amongst the people who arrived in Sukkur from Taaftaan. These people were purportedly kept in quarantine at the border.”

Earlier today, four new patients tested positive for coronavirus in Sindh, taking the total number of people affected by the virus to 21 in the province.

“The numbers are increasing, I would again urge the people to show restraint in their public gatherings & implement social distancing,” Murtaza Wahab said.

It is to mention here that the first positive case of coronavirus has also been detected in Lahore.

A private laboratory that conducted the tests for the diagnosis declared the individual as infected.

