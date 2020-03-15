First coronavirus patient surfaces in Lahore, recently returned from UK

LAHORE: Minister for Health Punjab Yasmin Rashid on Sunday confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus detected in the provincial capital, ARY News reported.

A private laboratory that conducted the tests for the diagnosis declared the individual as infected.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the patient’s blood samples have been sent for further testing while the individual has been kept in quarantined isolation.

It is also been told that the patient had recently returned to Pakistan from the United Kingdom (UK) and was cleared in the medical screening conducted at the airport.

The patient had taken the onus and got his tests done from a private lab afterwards due to deteriorating health.

Earlier in the day, the number of novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan has increased to 34 after 3 people returning from Saudi Arabia tested positive.

A fourth individual who tested positive has no recent travel history and it is being speculated that the virus was locally transmitted to the patient.

