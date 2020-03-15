Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


First coronavirus patient surfaces in Lahore, recently returned from UK

Coronavirus

LAHORE: Minister for Health Punjab Yasmin Rashid on Sunday confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus detected in the provincial capital,  ARY News reported.

A private laboratory that conducted the tests for the diagnosis declared the individual as infected.

Read More: Coronavirus Patients Surge To 34 In Pakistan, 21 In Sindh

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the patient’s blood samples have been sent for further testing while the individual has been kept in quarantined isolation.

It is also been told that the patient had recently returned to Pakistan from the United Kingdom (UK) and was cleared in the medical screening conducted at the airport.

The patient had taken the onus and got his tests done from a private lab afterwards due to deteriorating health.

Read More: Nonsense, says Fawad Chaudhry rubbishing mask smuggling rumors

Earlier in the day, the number of novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan has increased to 34 after 3 people returning from Saudi Arabia tested positive.

A fourth individual who tested positive has no recent travel history and it is being speculated that the virus was locally transmitted to the patient.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

13 more coronavirus cases surface in Sindh

Pakistan

Coronavirus: Punjab decides to impose Section 144

Pakistan

Free coronavirus tests being conducted in Punjab: Minister Auqaf

Pakistan

Mufti Muneeb Ur Rehman assures Sindh Govt full support on battle against coronavirus


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close