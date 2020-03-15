Nonsense, says Fawad Chaudhry rubbishing mask smuggling rumors

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday took to Twitter rubbishing claims saying that the government has ‘smuggled’ 200 million masks to China, ARY News reported.

Replying to a Twitterati, the federal minister said that those levying blame have no sense and are just spreading fake and baseless rumours about the government.

Fawad Chaudhry said that how can Pakistan smuggle or give away 200 million masks when such great number of masks have never been made in Pakistan.

Chaudhry slammed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) saying that they have nothing better to do and are coming up with pure ridiculousness.

The minister also said that the masks have always been imported from China and that two a few hundred thousand.

Earlier in the day, Fawad Chaudhry said that the government was employing extreme caution dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the helm of healthcare affairs of the world has taken note of and praised Pakistan’s efforts to battle the deadly virus.

