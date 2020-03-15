ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday took to Twitter saying that the government was employing extreme caution dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the helm of healthcare affairs of the world has taken note of and praised Pakistan’s efforts to battle the deadly virus.

Read More: Coronavirus: Nasir Shah rebuts rumours of lockdown in Sindh

Fawad Chaudhry said that it was due to the government’s vigilance and focused approach and carefulness in tackling the pandemic that they have remained successful thus far in controlling the virus to an extent.

He ended the tweet saying that Allah will willingly help us get through these trying times.

Read More: No Need To Panic About Coronavirus, Follow Safety Instruction: PM Imran

Yesterday, Advising the nation to follow safety instructions issued by the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that there is no need to panic about the novel Coronavirus.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said that he was personally overseeing measures to deal with the deadly virus. He maintained that there is a need for caution but not for panic.

Comments

comments