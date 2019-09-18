PM shows anger over ministers’ absence from meetings of NA bodies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday took notice of the absence of ministers and secretaries from the meetings of different standing committees of the National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported.

The premier directed ministers and officials of different ministries to ensure their attendance in the meetings.

In his latest statement, PM Khan said that he was told about the absence of ministers from the meetings of the standing committees. The standing committees have a primary role for lawmaking and the absence of concerned ministers and officials always disrupted the pace of legislation.

He urged the ministers and concerned officials of the ministries to strengthen the parliament and its standing committees which would bring improvements in the governance system of the country.

Moreover, PM Khan also summoned an emergency meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet on Wednesday (today).

Sources said that the meeting will commence at 4:00 pm under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the performance of the provincial cabinet.

Sources added that reshuffling is also expected in the portfolios of the ministers and assistants.

A source had suggested that names for those to be replaced and those who will be brought in to replace them have already been finalised by the party’s provincial leadership and that only the premier’s nod is awaited.

Comments

comments