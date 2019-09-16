PM Imran Khan has exposed Modi’s real face: Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the real face of Narendra Modi, who is committing Muslims’ genocide in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony in Nowshera, he said the prime minister in his address in the United Nations General Assembly will highlight Indian atrocities, as some eight million Kashmiris are facing the worst atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Khattak said Pakistan does not want war, but would definitely respond to any Indian misadventure in a befitting manner.

The defence minister said the world’s inaction over Kashmir might lead to a direct military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pervez Khattak said India has denied the Kashmiris their right to self-determination, which it had accepted as per the United Nations’ resolutions.

He said the country’s economy is strengthening with the steps taken by the PTI government after coming into power. “Good days are near.”

Yesterday, Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider had visited the effecters of indiscriminate cross-border firing and shelling victims residing nearby the Line of Control (LoC).

The Prime Minister also addressed a gathering of people residing along the working boundary. “If a war is imposed on Pakistan then each and every Kashmiri on both sides of the border will stand and fight shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces,” said Raja Farooq Haider.

