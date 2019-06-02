Imran-Modi had positive telephonic conversation: Indian HC

ISLAMABAD: Indian High Commissioner (HC) to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan had a positive telephonic conversation earlier this week, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Both the prime ministers desire for peace and stability in the region”, this he said while addressing an Iftar dinner hosted by Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by PTI’s Faisal Javed, PPP’s Farhatullah Babar, Rozeena Khursheed Alam from PML-N and other leaders including various diplomats.

He said Modi has been elected as PM for the 2nd term in recent polls in India with a heavy mandate.

Bisaria maintained that both Imran and Modi want desire for peace and stability in South Asia.

On the occasion, the Indian High Commissioner thanked the attendants of the Iftar party.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and congratulated him over electoral victory for the second term.

Read more: PM Imran telephones Indian counterpart, congratulates him on election victory

According to Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, PM Imran Khan expressed his desire for carrying out joint efforts of the betterment of their nationals. He urged to work together for peace and development of the region.

On May 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan had felicitated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on winning another five-year term after a landslide victory in the general election.

Comments

comments