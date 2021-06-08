ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned an act of terrorism that saw four members of a Muslim family in Canada being killed in a truck attack and termed it a symbol of growing Islamophobia in Western countries, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in Ontario.

Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophonia needs to be countered holistically by the international community. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 8, 2021



“This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries,” the prime minister said while adding that Islamophobia needs to be countered holistically by the international community.

It is pertinent to mention here that a man driving a truck slammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family in the south of Canada s Ontario province, in what police said Monday was a “premeditated” attack.

A 20-year-old suspect wearing a vest “like body armor” fled the scene after the attack on Sunday evening, and was arrested at a mall seven kilometers (four miles) from the intersection in London, Ontario where it happened, said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight.

“We believe this was an intentional act and that the victims of this horrific incident were targeted,” Police Chief Steve Williams said. “We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith.”

The 20-year-old alleged attacker struck five people in the hit-and-run attack, police said.

“To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable — and it must stop, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.

