PM Imran Khan likely to address nation today: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to address the nation today in order to gain confidence of the nationals over the political and economic situation of the country, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan is expected to record his special message to the nation which would be aired today (Sunday). The decision is taken to gain the confidence of nationals over the improvement of the national economy.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The premier will also apprise the nation over the ongoing efforts of the federal government for the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Read: PM Imran Khan chairs meeting of economic team

The address is likely to be delivered on the occasion when the Pakistani nation is observing ‘Black Day’ for IOJK people against the atrocities of Indian occupation forces, whereas, the opposition parties are commencing its ‘Azadi March’.

PM’s message on ‘Black Day’

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message earlier in the day said the Kashmir Black Day being observed in Pakistan and across the world today is distinct from the past.

He said on 27 October 1947, India had illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir and, on 5 August this year, it took further steps to unilaterally alter the disputed status of the territory and change its demographic structure and identity.

The premier said through deployment of additional troops and an unprecedented media and communications blackout, Indian occupied Kashmir has been turned into the largest prison on the planet. He said Pakistan, the Kashmiris and Muslim Ummah, have categorically rejected this travesty of law and justice.

PM Imran Khan said Pakistan demands the immediate lifting of the curfew and communications blackout as well as rescinding of India’s illegal and unilateral actions in the occupied territory.

Comments

comments