ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited the National Command Authority (NCA) nuclear facility of the Strategic Forces Command today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The premier was received by Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza NI(M) and Director-General (DG) Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj HI(M).

PM Imran Khan was apprised of various facets of Pakistan’s strategic program during his visit.

Read: COAS Qamar Bajwa calls on PM Imran Khan, discusses national security

PM Khan appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s strategic program. He expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence.

Earlier on May 24, PM Imran Khan had visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) along with federal ministers and other government functionaries.

During the premier’s visit to the ISI headquarters, Imran Khan and the delegation accompanied by him had been briefed on internal and external security issues faced by the country.

