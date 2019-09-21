PM Imran Khan leaves for New York to attend UNGA session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday left for New York on a week-long visit to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session beginning today.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor on Finance Dr. Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari are also accompanying the premier.

As per schedule issued by the foreign office, the prime minister will deliver his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday, September 27, and share Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its current human rights and related dimensions said a Foreign Office statement.

The Prime Minister will hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various regions and participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.

The premier will also attend and speak at high-level side events co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey on countering hate speech and on environmental protection and poverty alleviation, co-hosted by Malaysia and Pakistan. A trilateral summit meeting of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey will be held on the General Assembly sidelines.

Kashmir issue: Trump urged to engage PM Khan, Modi on sidelines of UNGA session

Apart from these engagements, the Prime Minister will interact with a cross-section of international media outlets including meetings with editorial boards, added FO.

The premier will also avail the opportunity to articulate Pakistan’s perspective on some key contemporary issues. Overall, the centrality of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be emphasized through myriad engagements.

