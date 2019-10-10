PM Imran Khan tasks Noorul Haq Qadri to contact JUI-F chief: sources

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri to contact Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Rehman had earlier announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on September 27.

According to the sources privy to the development, the prime minister while summoning details of Fazal-ur-Rehman’s expected sit-in asked the federal minister to present recommendations in this regard.

Qadri is also expected to contact the JUI-F chief and the premier would hold consultations in a meeting in the light of recommendations presented by the religious affairs minister, said sources.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif had announced full support of his party for JUI-F’s Azadi March.

The announcement was made in a letter penned by Sharif from the Kot Lakhpat jail to Jamiat Ulam-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.

On the other hand, the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) government has devised a strategy  to restrain the Azadi march from entering Punjab.

This was decided in a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party took place in Peshawar. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman and PTI’s provincial lawmakers were also in attendance in the meeting.

