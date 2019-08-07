PM Imran Khan chairs NSC meeting today to discuss IoK’s situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today (Wednesday), to discuss deteriorated situation of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), ARY News reported.

Sources said that Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership will meet in Islamabad for the second time in a week to discuss the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the NSC meeting.

The meeting will be briefed about the measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government to deal with the Indian move about revoking Kashmir’s special status.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s contacts with the world leaders would also be discussed in the meeting, said the sources.

“The federal cabinet meeting scheduled on Wednesday has been postponed owing to the NSC meeting,” the sources further said and added that now the cabinet meeting would he held on August 9.

Earlier on August 4, a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had decided to give a befitting response to any Indian aggression across the line of control.

According to a declaration issued by the PM House, the NSC meeting had condemned the India aggression and use of cluster bomb on civilian population along the line of control (LoC),

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan would always stand with Kashmiris and will not be deterred from its just stance based on United Nations Security Council’s resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

