PM Imran Khan to attend oath-taking ceremony of GB cabinet: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to pay a one-day visit to Gilgit-Baltistan today where he will attend the oath-taking ceremony of new GB cabinet, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

All preparations have been completed ahead of the premier’s visit to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) today.

He will be accompanied by chief organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (FB) Ali Amin Gandapur and Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

During his upcoming visit, PM Imran Khan will also meet governor, chief minister and cabinet members, sources added.

Earlier on November 30, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Barrister Khalid Khursheed had been elected as Gilgit-Baltistan’s new chief minister.

The election for the leader of the house of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly had held through the show of hands in the GB Assembly Hall in Gilgit on Monday.

Muhammad Khalid Khursheed got 22 votes while the opposition nominated candidate Amjad Hussain secured 9 votes. The session was presided over by Speaker Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had clinched both speaker and deputy speaker seats in the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA).

