PTI’s Khalid Khursheed elected as new GB chief minister

GILGIT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Barrister Khalid Khursheed was elected as Gilgit-Baltistan’s new chief minister on Monday, ARY News reported.

Election for the leader of the house of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly was held through show of hands in the GB Assembly Hall in Gilgit today.

Muhammad Khalid Khursheed got 22 votes while the opposition nominated candidate Amjad Hussain secured 9 votes. The session was presided over by Speaker Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf clinched both speaker and deputy speaker seats in the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA).

PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi was elected as Speaker of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly. He secured 18 votes while the joint opposition’s candidate Ghulam Muhammad got only 8 votes.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Nazir Ahmed was elected as Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. He secured 22 votes while the joint opposition’s nominated candidate received only nine votes.

Earlier on November 19, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had acquired the required number to form government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after four independent candidates, who were declared winners had joined the party.

