GILGIT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has acquired the required number to form government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after four independent candidates, who were declared winners have joined the party.

According to details, Wazir Muhammad Saleem was declared winner from GBLA-9 Skardu-3 as an independent candidate. He announced to join PTI after meeting with the Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan, in which, Federal Minister For Northern Areas and Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Governor GB, and other senior PTI leaders were also present.

Earlier, Nasir Ali Khan, a victorious independent candidate from GBLA-10 also joined PTI, whereas the other two independent candidates, Mushtaque Hussain and Haji Abdul Hameed have also announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Welcoming the joining of independent candidates, Saifullah Khan Niazi said that the people of GB buried the anti-state narrative of the opposition parties in the general elections held on November 15.

He said that PTI is heading to form a strong government in the area. The PTI stalwart also vowed to address issues being faced by the people of GB.

Unofficial results showed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took lead in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) election 2020 by grabbing victory in 10 constituencies followed by seven seats won by independent candidates out of 23 seats of the region’s Legislative Assembly.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also expressed happiness over the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in GB polls and said that voters have rejected Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s narrative.

