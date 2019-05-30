ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Medina for a three-day visit on Thursday to attend the 14th Summit of Origination of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which will be held in Makkah on May 31, ARY News reported.

Khan will pay his respects on the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offer Nawafil on the sacred place of worship after which he will depart for Jeddah to attend the Islamic Summit meeting.

The summit will be presided upon by the Saudi King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

The summit is being held under the banner of ‘together for the future’ aims to unite Muslim countries on one platform to better tackle the difficulties and challenges they are facing.

Prior to the Prime Minister’s visit, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi who had arrived earlier to Saudi Arabia and participated in the ministerial meetings of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) where he met various Foreign Ministers and members of the OIC.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi opined in a meeting with the OIC secretary general that the solution to challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah were unity and cohesion between the Muslim states.

