Shah Mehmood Qureshi calls on OIC secretary general

JEDDAH: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said solution to the challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah lies in unity ad joint efforts, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

This he said while talking to Secretary General Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef Al-Othaimeen on the sidelines of OIC Foreign Ministers Council in Jeddah.

Qureshi expressed hope that the OIC Secretary General will review implementation of the joint decisions taken about Islamophobia in the meeting of OIC Executive Council in March this year.

“These decisions included writing of letter on the subject of Islamophobia to the UN Secretary General, contact with the concerned telecom companies for checking blasphemous material on social media, and appointment of UN special representative”.

Lauding the role of OIC Contact Group for Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi said the gruop has played an important role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level and drawing the international community’s attention toward the atrocities being committed against innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan wants that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris.

The foreign minister thanked the OIC Secretary General for supporting Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues.

The OIC Secretary General said Pakistan is an important member of the organization.

He said the organization welcomes the suggestions presented by Pakistan and gives them special importance.

