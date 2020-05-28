ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to ensure transparent and impartial investigations into Karachi plane crash that killed over 97 passengers and crew members, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review the latest developments in the investigation of the PIA plane crash, PM Imran ordered to make public all reports on fatal plane crashes happened in past.

PIA, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials and federal ministers attended the meeting. The authorities briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the PIA plane that crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22.

The prime minister was also briefed about facilities provided to the injured and heirs of the victims.

During the meeting, PM Khan also ordered to public Junaid Jamshed plane crash report and directed officials to complete the PK-8303 plane crash investigation soon.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep sorrow and regret over the precious lives that were lost on the Karachi bound plane. He assured justice to the affected families and directed authorities to inform the public about every single fact, details into the PIA plane crash.

’12 plane crash incidents’

Addressing media after the meeting, Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that government had announced Rs1 million compensation for the families of those who were killed in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash

He said that 12 plane crash incidents have happened till yet since the creation of Pakistan, adding that all investigation reports on the plane crash will be made public and to be present before parliament.

“Government will present the initial investigation report of PIA plane crash before parliament on June 22,” said the minister.

The aircraft with 99 passengers and crew members onboard had crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at Karachi airport. Only two people survived the tragic incident

