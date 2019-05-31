JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan at the 14th Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held in Makkah on Friday (today).

The conference titled ‘Makkah Summit: Together for the Future’ is being hosted by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The conference aims to unite Muslim countries on one platform to better tackle the difficulties and challenges they are facing.

Earlier, on his arrival in Madina Munawwarah, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) and offered nawafil and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and Muslim Ummah.

On the occasion, the doors of Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) were specially opened for the premier.

Prior to the Prime Minister’s visit, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi who had arrived earlier to Saudi Arabia and participated in the ministerial meetings of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) where he met various Foreign Ministers and members of the OIC.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi opined in a meeting with the OIC secretary general that the solution to challenges being faced by the Muslim Ummah were unity and cohesion between the Muslim states.

