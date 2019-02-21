PM Imran for early finalisation of Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed for early finalisation of the Strategic Economic Framework to transform bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey into a broader growing strategic economic relationship.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister accorded approval in principle to draft the Strategic Economic Framework between Pakistan and Turkey.

PM Khan directed the ministries concerned to vigorously pursue this framework and put in place strong institutional arrangements for its implementation, once finalised.

Finance Minister Asad Umar informed the meeting that the structure would serve as overarching strategic policy framework between the two countries integrating all facets of existing bilateral economic cooperation into a single platform.

On February 12, a meeting of the Committee on Pak-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework chaired by Asad Umar had reviewed progress on the formation of the proposed framework. The Minister for Energy, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce & Textile, Minister for IPC and Minister for Privatisation attended the meeting.

The Secretary Economic Affairs Division had given a detailed briefing and shared with the meeting the proposals from various ministries and divisions. Important among them were proposal from the Ministry of Commerce for enhancing trade through FTAs and easing of customs procedures by both sides.

