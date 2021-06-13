Austerity drive: Rs108 million ‘saved’ by PM House during three years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive has helped in saving Rs 108 million under expenditure of the PM House during three years of his tenure from 2018-21, ARY NEWS reported quoting SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill.

“As compared to previous expenditures at the PM House, Prime Minister Imran Khan saved Rs108 million,” the SAPM said in his message on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے 2018سے 2021 کے 3سالوں میں وزیراعظم آفس اور ہاؤس کے ماضی کے اخراجات کے مقابلے میں 108 کروڑ روپے کی بچت کی ہے۔سوچیں اگر نواز,زرداری ہوتے تو یہ 108 کروڑ ان کی عیاشیاں میں خرچ ہونا تھا۔عمران خان نے سادگی اپنائی۔خرچے کم کئیے۔اب وہی پیسہ غریبوں کو احساس میں ملے گا — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) June 13, 2021



He said that if it would have been a government of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif or PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari then the money would have been spent on them.

“Imran Khan adopted an austerity drive, minimized his expenditures and now this amount would be used for funding Ehsaas program,” he said.

In September 2020, it emerged that the present government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reduced the expenses of the Prime Minister (PM) House up to 68 per cent under its austerity measures.

Imran Khan has fulfilled his promises for adopting austerity measures after making a record cut in PM House’s expenses by 68 per cent.

The expenses of staff and other expenditures of the PM House have visibly reduced from over Rs500 million to Rs310 during the last two years. It emerged that the numbers of employees at the PM House reduced to only 180 from 522, whereas, the present government spent Rs316 million so far during the two-year period as compared with the last year’s expenditures up to Rs509 million in 2018.

