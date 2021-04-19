PM Imran Khan condoles death of ex-KP police chief Nasir Durrani

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed condolences to the family of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police chief Nasir Durrani who died of novel coronavirus today, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, “Saddened to learn of the passing of former IG Police Nasir Durrani. My condolences and prayers go to his family.”

While praising his services, the premier said, “He was instrumental in reforming KP police when he was the IG. Pakistan has lost an outstanding police officer.”

Durrani had been under treatment at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital since he contracted the deadly disease. He had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) and on a ventilator.

The former inspector general (IG) of KP police Nasir Khan Durrani also served as Chairman Punjab Police Reforms Commission in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Durrani had tendered his resignation from the post in 2018 citing health issues.

Durrani while heading the KP police for almost three and a half years had introduced strict accountability by dismissing around 800 policemen and awarding another kind of punishment to over 6000 others.

Besides these actions, Durrani set up the police assistance lines in all the districts, the police access service, he established six specialized schools, formed a special combat unit of specialized commandoes on the pattern of Special Services Group of the army, reformed the Counter-Terrorism Department and introduced technology-based investigation like geo-tagging and others.

