ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed concerns for ailing Nawaz Sharif and extended sincere prayers for the wellness of the former premier.

In a statement on Twitter, the PM wrote: “Political differences notwithstanding, my sincere prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his health.”

He said: “I have directed all concerned to ensure [the] provision of the best possible health care and medical treatment to him.”

Political differences notwithstanding, my sincere prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his health. I have directed all concerned to ensure provision of the best possible health care and medical treatment to him. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2019

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital amid strict security for a medical checkup on Monday night after his health deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat jail.

A six-member doctors’ team was deputed to provide healthcare facilities round the clock to the PML-N leader. The head of the medical board, Dr Mahmood Ayaz, said Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count was low from the normal range.

Despite the transfusion of platelets kit yesterday, the count of white blood cells is not increasing in the body of the PML-N supreme leader. The medical board has advised Sharif against presenting before the accountability court, as even a minor cut in his body by any coincidence may make his situation critical, sources added.

