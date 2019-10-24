Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Khan extends sincere prayers to ailing Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed concerns for ailing  Nawaz Sharif and extended sincere prayers for the wellness of the former premier.

In a statement on Twitter, the PM wrote: “Political differences notwithstanding, my sincere prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his health.”

He said: “I have directed all concerned to ensure [the] provision of the best possible health care and medical treatment to him.”

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital amid strict security for a medical checkup on Monday night after his health deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat jail.

A six-member doctors’ team was deputed to provide healthcare facilities round the clock to the PML-N leader. The head of the medical board, Dr Mahmood Ayaz, said Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count was low from the normal range.

Despite the transfusion of platelets kit yesterday, the count of white blood cells is not increasing in the body of the PML-N supreme leader. The medical board has advised Sharif against presenting before the accountability court, as even a minor cut in his body by any coincidence may make his situation critical, sources added.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Female teachers in police lockup for demanding salaries

Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz files bail petition in Lahore High Court

Must ReadPakistan

‘Benefit of doubt’: Court acquits all suspects in Sahiwal encounter case

Pakistan

LHC orders Punjab govt to submit report on Nawaz Sharif’s health


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close