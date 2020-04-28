PM Imran Khan prays for speedy recovery of Governor Imran Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has prayed for the early recovery of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, who was tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

In his tweet, PM Khan said, may Allah grant him [Imran Ismail] strength to fight the virus.

Praying for Governor Imran Ismail’s speedy recovery from COVID19. May Allah grant him the strength to fight this. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 28, 2020

On Monday, Governor Imran Ismail had confirmed on Twitter that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and said that he will fight it out.

While talking to ARY News, Imran Ismail detailed that his coronavirus test came out positive, however, he is not feeling symptoms of the virus so far.

“Yesterday, my mother came here and we were together during Iftar. Later, I felt fever and thought to undergo coronavirus test. I should have kept myself under isolation since yesterday’s night.”

Ismail said that his family members and mother will also undergo COVID-19 tests soon.

Comments

comments