ISLAMABAD: A cabinet meeting being chaired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan is currently underway to discuss corruption inquiries and the economic situation of the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan has ordered to bring amendments to the parliamentary procedure of issuing production orders, sources claimed.

The Prime Minister was observed saying that money launderers and financially corrupt individuals should not be facilitated via production orders, sources revealed.

Khan was also heard saying that people facing corruption inquiries can’t be awarded the status of political prisoners.

Sources further claimed that the issue has been submitted to the Law Ministry for further action and possible amendments to the law.

Earlier, an appeal submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan today challenged the production orders of opposition leaders and politicians arrested over corruption allegations.

The application filed in the SC challenges the production orders issued by Speakers of the National and Provincial assemblies.

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser had issued production orders for Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

The appeal also challenges production orders of leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s production orders along with that of Khwaja Saad Rafique and Agha Siraj Durrani.

The appeals seeks nullification of the production orders citing that such orders can’t be issued when the accused is under physical remand of law enforcement.

The accountability courts had awarded physical remands of all accused who were arrested prior on corruption allegations.

The appeal further entailed that the production orders were a systematic order which can’t be seen in isolation from court orders.

