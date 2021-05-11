ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the COVID cases in the country are witnessing a stabilizing effect and urged the public to adopt COVID SOPs during Eid in order to avoid an India-like situation, ARY NEWS reported.

During interaction with the public on telephone, the prime minister said that Pakistan was fortunate to come out successfully from the first and second wave and the government’s strategy helped in saving both the economy and COVID-19.

“The situation in India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal are before everyone as they are witnessing a rise in COVID cases,” he said while urging people to take care of their elders during Eid holidays and strictly adhere to COVID SOPs.

“The more we adopt precautionary measures, the sooner we will be able to come out of this situation,” he said adding that during his visit to PIMs, doctors conveyed that the COVID cases have stabilized and are not following an upward trajectory now.

He said that the use of masks has proved important globally to reduce COVID spread by 50 percent and therefore, the public should wear masks on Eid so that the government should not be forced to impose a lockdown.

If SOPs are implemented, the prime minister said that they would be able to come out of the third wave.

The prime minister further said that talks were ongoing for developing COVID vaccine within Pakistan and soon a good news in this regard would be conveyed.

Speaking on inflation, Imran Khan said that he introduced Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin for two reasons including reducing inflation and improving growth rate. “Shaukkat Tarin will work on making improvements on these two aspects,” he said.

The prime minister said that most disturbing thing for him was inflation. “Rise in fuel and electricity prices shoots up the inflation,” he said adding that petrol is currently cheaper in the country than other parts of the country while new agreements with IPPs are signed to improve the situation.

