PM Imran Khan pays surprise visit to PIMS Hospital’s Covid ward

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid a surprise visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad and inspected the COVID-19 ward, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan met physicians of PIMS Hospital’s COVID-19 ward and discussed the situation of coronavirus patients admitted to the medical facility.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا پیمز ہاسپٹل میں کورونا وارڈ کا اچانک دورہ – مریضوں سے ملاقات کی ان کی خیریت دریافت کی اور ان کو دی جانے والی سہولیات کا جائزہ لیا – وزیراعظم بغیر اطلاع دیئے اچانک نک پمز اسپتال پہنچ گئے@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/dhiOOT5Tke — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 10, 2021

He also took a briefing of the available facilities to the patients and the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination. PM Khan was apprised the best medical facilities are being given to the coronavirus patients and the hospital is having sufficient stock of oxygen and medicines.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا پمز ہسپتال کوویڈ وارڈ کا اچانک دورہ pic.twitter.com/yOM2BA2nqO — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 10, 2021

Read: Pakistan to receive another batch of 1.2 mn AstraZeneca doses

PIMS Hospital head Dr Minhaj said that PM Khan visited the hospital without any protocol along with Senator Faisal Javed and inspected the coronavirus isolation ward.

The premier expressed satisfaction over the facilities being given to the coronavirus patients. He said that the third wave of coronavirus pandemic is more dangerous and there is a need to strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb its spread.

Read: Pakistan records decline in COVID deaths, new infections

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the federal capital of Pakistan decided to set up five new vaccination centres within the city to escalate its drive to jab people with COVID-19 shots to offset the resurgence of the global pandemic into its third wave.

District Health Officer of Islamabad Capital Territory said five new vaccination centres have been installed in the health centres of the city’s outlying parts, including Shah Allah Ditta, Jagiot and Rawat.

In his tweet earlier today on a microblogging site, Islamabad DHO Dr Zaeem Zia said referring to this new development, “Vaccination is at the doorstep in the rural areas.” “Vaccination has started,” he said of these stations, now functional.

Comments

comments