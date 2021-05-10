Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran Khan pays surprise visit to PIMS Hospital’s Covid ward

imran khan surprise visit pims hospital covid-19 ward

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid a surprise visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad and inspected the COVID-19 ward, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan met physicians of PIMS Hospital’s COVID-19 ward and discussed the situation of coronavirus patients admitted to the medical facility.

He also took a briefing of the available facilities to the patients and the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination. PM Khan was apprised the best medical facilities are being given to the coronavirus patients and the hospital is having sufficient stock of oxygen and medicines.

Read: Pakistan to receive another batch of 1.2 mn AstraZeneca doses

PIMS Hospital head Dr Minhaj said that PM Khan visited the hospital without any protocol along with Senator Faisal Javed and inspected the coronavirus isolation ward.

The premier expressed satisfaction over the facilities being given to the coronavirus patients. He said that the third wave of coronavirus pandemic is more dangerous and there is a need to strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb its spread.

Read: Pakistan records decline in COVID deaths, new infections

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the federal capital of Pakistan decided to set up five new vaccination centres within the city to escalate its drive to jab people with COVID-19 shots to offset the resurgence of the global pandemic into its third wave.

District Health Officer of Islamabad Capital Territory said five new vaccination centres have been installed in the health centres of the city’s outlying parts, including Shah Allah Ditta, Jagiot and Rawat.

In his tweet earlier today on a microblogging site, Islamabad DHO Dr Zaeem Zia said referring to this new development, “Vaccination is at the doorstep in the rural areas.” “Vaccination has started,” he said of these stations, now functional.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Govt orders fresh probe into Hudaibiya Paper Mills case

International

Ramazan will last 30 days in Saudi Arabia, Eidul Fitr on Thursday

Must Read

Islamabad puts up new vaccination centers to step up drive to jab

Pakistan

Father-son duo arrested for allegedly raping woman in Islamabad

[X] Close