Pakistan records decline in COVID deaths, new infections

ISLAMABAD: After a continuous rise in coronavirus cases, Pakistan has registered a gradual decline in new COVID-related deaths and new infections, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 3,447 new infections emerged when 37,756 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.12%, the NCOC said.

Statistics 10 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,756

Positive Cases: 3447

Positivity % : 9.12%

Deaths : 78 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 9, 2021

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases climbed to 861,473 with the addition of 3,447 new cases. Thus far, 753,712 patients have recuperated from the disease.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country stands at 4,903. A total of 1,256,823 tests have been conducted so far in Pakistan since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Read more: Health Ministry issues guidelines for AstraZeneca vaccine

On Sunday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will also be administered to people above 40 years of age in line with practices in many countries.

Taking to Twitter, the SAPM had welcomed the cooperation of the COVAX facility and all global partners including WHO, UNICEF and others for the provision of 1.2mn vaccine doses to Pakistan under the COVAX program.

Comments

comments