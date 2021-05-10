Pakistan to receive another batch of 1.2 mn AstraZeneca doses next month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will receive another batch of over 1.2 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX next month after receiving the first consignment two days back, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to sources privy to the matter, Pakistan has been informed regarding the arrival of the second batch and it would likely arrive by next month to help the government in its efforts to vaccinate the population.

“The exact date will be conveyed soon to the authorities,” they said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said on Sunday that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will also be administered to people above 40 years of age in line with practices in many countries

Taking to Twitter, the SAPM welcomed the cooperation of the COVAX facility and all global partners including WHO, UNICEF and others for the provision of 1.2mn vaccine doses to Pakistan under the COVAX program.

“1.2 mill doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford received and 1.2 million expected soon will supplement vaccines purchased by the government,” he said in a tweet.

Guidelines for use of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Ministry of National Health has issued guidelines with regard to the use and storage of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to the guidelines, AstraZeneca could be administered to a specific age group of men and women. The vaccine shot could be given to the male aged 18 years or above, and the women above 40 years of age.

In case of fever, AstraZeneca vaccine should not be administered to a person. “Those infected with coronavirus will be administered the vaccine after recovery from the disease,” according to the guidelines.

AstraZeneca vaccine could also be administered to hypertension, sugar and patients of heart ailment.

The patients with severe diseases and those having blood clotting complaints should not be given AstraZeneca shot, according to the guidelines.

A person who underwent an organ transplant could be administered the vaccine after three months of the surgery.

