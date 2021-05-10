Islamabad puts up new vaccination centers to step up drive to jab

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital of Pakistan has Monday announced the setting up of five new vaccination centers within the city to escalate its drive to jab people with COVID-19 shots to offset resurgence of the global pandemic into its third wave, ARY News reported.

District Health Officer of Islamabad Capital Territory said five new vaccination centers have been installed in the health centers of the city’s outlying parts, including Shah Allah Ditta, Jagiot and Rawat.

ALERT: New centres all set to vaccinate people and Vaccination has started in

1. CHC Shallah Ditta

2. BHU Jhagiote

3. BHU Rawat

4. Dispensary Humak

5. BHU Bhukkar

Vaccination is at the door step in the rural areas. For information of masses please. — Zaeem Zia MD-MPH (@ZaeemZia) May 10, 2021

In his tweet earlier today on a microblogging site, Islamabad DHO Dr Zaeem Zia said referring to this new development, “Vaccination is at the doorstep in the rural areas.”

“Vaccination has started,” he said of these stations, now functional.

Separately today in a bid to constrict Covid spread, the Punjab government imposed a ban on inter-district, inter-city and intra-city public transport in the province from May 10 in wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

According to a notification, the ban on public transport will remain in place from 6:00 pm on May 10 till 6:00 am on May 15.

Tourist destinations will remain close during the holidays and police, rangers, and army personnel will be deployed at the checkpoints to be set up at the entry and exit points of all cities in the province.

