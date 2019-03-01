LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday landed in Lahore, where he will chair the Punjab cabinet meeting, ARY News reported.

According to details, PM Imran Khan will be briefed about the ongoing development schemes in the province, while matters pertaining to tensions with India will also come under discussion in the cabinet meeting.

The premier is also scheduled to meet Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

In his last visit to Lahore on December 22, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired a meeting of the Punjab cabinet and reviewed performance of the ministers.

Prime minister directed the provincial ministers to make sure serving the people of the province without any discrimination.

Following the provincial cabinet session, the premier addressed a ceremony of textile exporters.

He said that government was trying to overcome the current financial crunch, which was inherited by the previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

PM Khan assured textile exporters for the solution of their problems.

