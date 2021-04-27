Prime Minister Imran Khan to reach Quetta on day visit Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Quetta on Wednesday on a day visit, where he would review the law and order situation, announce a special package for Balochistan and inaugurate development projects besides also distributing money to youngsters under the Kamyab Jawan program, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The prime minister would inaugurate road projects in the province including Dera Murad Jamali bypass, Western Bypass Quetta, Ziarat Mor, and Kuch Harnai road.

The prime minister would also distribute the money among youngsters under the Kamyab Jawan program during his visit.

Detailing the project, SAPM Usman Dar said that after being launched in the other three provinces, it will be launched in Balochistan from Wednesday.

“It will pave way for Balochistan youth to move forward in getting better employment and other opportunities,” he said adding that banks have been directed to expedite the process in this regard.

“So far an amount of Rs 8 billion has been disbursed among 10,000 youngsters,” he said adding that by June this year an amount of Rs5 billion more would be disbursed among the youth.

Read More: PM Imran approves solarization of tubewells in Balochistan

During his last visit to Balochistan in November 2020, lamenting that Balochistan never figured among priorities of rulers in the past, Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged that his government would extend every possible help to the people of the province.

Speaking at the University of Turbat, the prime minister said the incumbent government wants to give priority to marginalized areas.

“Everyone should realize that Pakistan will prosper if Balochistan progresses,” he said. “There should be a realization that we are all united,” he said, stressing that the progress of all federating units is vital to a strong federation.

Comments

comments