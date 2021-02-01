PM Imran approves solarization of tubewells in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to facilitate the farmer in Balochistan, Prime Minister Imran khan on Monday approved solarization of tubewells in the province, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad today, PM Imran Khan directed the Power Division and the provincial government to prepare a comprehensive plan for the execution of solarization project within a stipulated timeframe.

He maintained that the project will not only ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farmers but also help address the issue of losses in the power sector.

“Effective and appropriate use of subsidy is the top priority of the government,” PM Imran Khan added.

Last year in July, the Punjab government had announced to give a 50 percent subsidy to the farmers for installing solar systems for agriculture purposes.

The announcement had been made by Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial. The subsidy would be provided for 20 acres of agricultural land utilizing a drip sprinkling system.

It would help in saving diesel, water, and electricity resources, the agriculture minister had said adding that it will help improve per acre productivity and minimize the cost of production.

