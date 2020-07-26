Punjab farmers to get subsidy on installing solar system

LAHORE: Punjab government on Sunday announced to give a 50 percent subsidy to the farmers for installing solar systems for agriculture purposes, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by the Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial. The subsidy would be provided for 20 acres of agricultural land utilizing a drip sprinkling system.

It will help in saving diesel, water, and electricity resources, the agriculture minister said adding that it will help improve per acre productivity and minimize the cost of production.

He said that they were experimenting to grow cotton in Barani areas and if succeeded it would help in making use of thousands of acres of barren land.

He further asked the farmers to approach agriculture department officials for further information in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced in October 2019 that the world’s two major solar panel firms will establish their plants in Pakistan.

The minister tweeted saying “good news gets lost in political plays, yet I am very happy that the world’s two major companies are setting up solar panel’s plants in Pakistan.”

Chaudhry added that China’s second-largest Lithium battery producer will also set up its workshop in Pakistan. The Lithium battery-powered buses will also be manufactured in Pakistan, the tweet further said.

