“World’s two major companies setting up solar panel plants in Pakistan”

solar panel plant Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Monday that the world’s two major solar panel firms will establish their plants in Pakistan.

The minister tweeted saying “good news gets lost in political plays, yet I am very happy that the world’s two major companies are setting up solar panel’s plants in Pakistan.”

Chaudhry added that China’s second-largest Lithium battery producer will also set up its workshop in Pakistan. The Lithium battery-powered buses will also be manufactured in Pakistan, the tweet further said.

The Minister for Science and Technology was recently on a visit to Beijing where he met various Chinese officials and the country’s business leaders.

 

