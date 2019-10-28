“World’s two major companies setting up solar panel plants in Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Monday that the world’s two major solar panel firms will establish their plants in Pakistan.

The minister tweeted saying “good news gets lost in political plays, yet I am very happy that the world’s two major companies are setting up solar panel’s plants in Pakistan.”

سیاسی تماشبینی میں اچھی خبریں تو کھو جاتی ہیں پھر بھی مجھے بہت خوشی کہ دینا کی دو بڑی کمپنیاں سولر پینل بنانے کے پلانٹس پاکستان میں لگا رہی ہیں اور چین کی بیٹری بنانیوالی دوسری بڑی کمپنی پاکستان میں Lithium بیٹری بنانے کا کارخانہ لگائے گی، بیٹری پر بسیں بھی پاکستان میں بنیں گی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 28, 2019

Chaudhry added that China’s second-largest Lithium battery producer will also set up its workshop in Pakistan. The Lithium battery-powered buses will also be manufactured in Pakistan, the tweet further said.

The Minister for Science and Technology was recently on a visit to Beijing where he met various Chinese officials and the country’s business leaders.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology @fawadchaudhry held meetings with the representatives of the China Machinery Engineering Corporation in Beijing. Collaboration in manufacturing of solar power units in Pakistan and assisstance in 'agriculture precision' pledged. pic.twitter.com/uuWV5MMkAp — Ministry of Science & Technology (@MinistryofST) October 20, 2019

Comments

comments