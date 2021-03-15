Railways overhaul: 15 more trains to be privatized, PM Imran Khan told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Monday briefed regarding the restructuring of Pakistan Railways including privatization of train services, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), ML-1 and a freight corridor project, ARY NEWS reported.

It was further briefed that in order to bring down revenue losses in Railways, four trains have already been privatized while work on privatizing 15 more trains is under process.

The prime minister during the meeting reviewed the restructuring process in the Railways, where he was briefed on KCR and Prime Minister Railway Green Initiative.

The meeting was attended by Railways Minister Azam Swati, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar and others.

The meeting also mulled over a freight corridor project parallel to the Lahore-Karachi railway track aimed at connecting Pipri to Karachi Port Trust, which would help in the travel of cargo within the city and lessen the traffic woes.

A BOT-based model is prepared for the KCR project, the briefing said adding that a consultant has been appointed for a technical design and financial model of the project, who would submit his report within 30 days.

During the briefing, the prime minister was informed regarding making a Safari Train operational between Rawalpindi and Attock.

The prime minister was also briefed regarding progress on the ML-1 project besides the identification of land alongside the 221-km railway track for plantation purposes.

Speaking during the meeting, PM Imran Khan said that the restructuring of Railways was essential in order to lessen losses suffered by the department. “An improved railways will not only develop better transport facilities for masses but would help in easing traffic load and improving the economic condition,” he said.

