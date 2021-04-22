ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned a detailed report on the Quetta blast, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Bomb blast near Quetta’s Sereena Chowk claimed five lives, while 10 others got injured on Wednesday night. According to the provincial government spokesperson, the blast occurred in the parking lot of a private hotel located at Quetta’s Jinnah road near Serena Chowk.

Monitoring the whole situation till late at night, the premier directed the interior ministry to investigate the incident from all its aspects and reach the depth of the matter.

Earlier, Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed strongly condemning the Quetta blast had expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident and sympathized with the affected families.

The minister sought a report from the Balochistan Chief Secretary over the tragic incident.

Read more: Death toll in Quetta blast rises to five

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief Minister Balochistan, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JI Chief Sirajul Haq and other political leaders have also strongly condemned the Quetta blast.

They say the enemies of Pakistan’s peace and progress will fail in their nefarious designs.

