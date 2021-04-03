PM Imran Khan restructures economic advisory council

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday restructured the economic advisory council (EAC), inducting members from public and private sectors, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the advisory council would be headed by the prime minister himself while the finance minister will act as its vice chairman.

In the absence of the prime minister, the finance minister would head the meeting of the economic advisory council. Besides induction of the government members, the council would also include representation from the private sector.

The EAC would have an advisory and capacity enhancement relationship with the government of Pakistan.

It will engage with economic institutions collaboratively and synergistically. The EAC would follow the consultative process and suggest policy initiatives that would further strengthen and optimize financial and economic policies in order to enhance their welfare impact for the citizens. Read More: PM Imran constitutes 18-member Economic Advisory Council The ultimate goal of the EAC is to promote analytically sound and evidence-based reforms and initiatives after taking all stakeholders on board. The Ministry of Finance will be the nodal government agency for the EAC. The re-constitution of Economic Advisory Council is aimed at framing an agenda for economic reforms in an entirely non-partisan manner and promoting an active and informed debate that leads to sound policymaking, analytical vetting and active monitoring as envisaged by the leadership for sustained institutional reforms and modernization of the Public Sector and enhance public welfare.

