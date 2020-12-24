PM Imran Khan to chair session for reviewing PIA performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair an important session today where he will be briefed over the performance of the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), by its chief executive officer (CEO), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The session will also be attended by Federal Minister For Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, secretary aviation and Director-General (DG) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Ishrat Hussain.

The premier will be apprised about the financial crisis being faced after assigning route to a foreign airline for running flights to London and Manchester. The decision had been opposed by the national carrier’s management.

At this time, the country’s flight operation for London and Manchester is currently being run through alternative sources.

During the session, the PIA CEO will also raise the matters related to permission granted to the foreign airlines for initiating flight operations and travel restrictions.

Yesterday, the PIA CEO Arshad Malik had met PM Imran Khan where he complained about the permission granted to foreign airlines for landing in Pakistan.

