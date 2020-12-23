PIA announces cargo flights for Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to run cargo flights for Saudi Arabia in order to support the economy and increase exports by initiating the flight operation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Following the directives of PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the national carrier announced the initiation of cargo flights to Saudi Arabia for exporting fruits, vegetables and halal meat on reasonable prices.

The decision was taken to coup with the new challenge to the country’s exports after the ban imposed by Saudi Arabia on incoming passenger flights due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on December 21, Saudi Arabia had ‘temporarily’ suspended all international flights for one week amid a new strain of COVID-19 among a number of countries.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had issued the new directives to airline operators regarding the suspension of international flight operations, whereas, the country also suspended the entry through the land and seaports for one week.

Yesterday, the first cargo flight of PIA departed for Jeddah carrying 42 tonnes of supplies. Prior to the initiation of cargo flights to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan had also commenced cargo flights to China.

On December 2, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Oriental Sky Aviation had signed a landmark cargo charter agreement paving the way for direct and daily cargo flights between Pakistan and China.

Under the agreement, PIA will operate seven weekly flights to Urumqi (China), with four flights a week from Islamabad and three flights from Lahore. PIA will use its Airbus A320s for the operations.

