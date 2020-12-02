PIA, Oriental Sky Aviation ink cargo charter agreement  

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Oriental Sky Aviation on Wednesday signed a landmark cargo charter agreement paving the way for direct and daily cargo flights between Pakistan and China, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PIA’s general manager charters and Oriental Sky Aviation MD Rush Wang signed the agreement at the PIA office. PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik and Chief Commercial Officer Ali Tahir Qasim witnessed the signing of the agreement

Under the agreement, PIA will operate seven weekly flights to Urumqi (China), with four flights a week from Islamabad and three flights from Lahore. PIA will use its Airbus A320s for the operations.

Read More: School holidays: PIA slashes fares by 30pc

Speaking on the occasion, PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik appreciated his commercial team in their initiatives to augment the existing revenue sources and thanked MD of Oriental Sky Aviation for his patronage of PIA.

He said that with a daily connection, the trade and commerce between the two countries post COVID scenario will be greatly facilitated and will help in normalcy after perhaps the most devastating year for commercial aviation worldwide.

Comments

comments