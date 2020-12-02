KARACHI: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced upto a 30 per cent discount in fares for domestic flights on the eve of winter vacations and school holidays, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, PIA has introduced special fares, up to 30 percent discounted on domestic flights operating between Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot ad Peshawar from December 03, 2020.

According to PIA spokesperson, passengers would now be able to travel between these cities on a one-way minimum fare of Rs 8,500 and a round trip minimum fare of Rs. 17,000,

The PIA previously used to charge Rs12,275 and Rs 24,600 for these destinations.

PIA spokesperson, Abdullah Khan said that the purpose of these fares is to facilitate the travel of people to their homes and loved ones during these holidays at a much more affordable price.

He maintained that a lot of families intend to travel during this time but they stay back due to cost concerns. The spokesperson further said that people can benefit from these fares on a first come first serve basis.

