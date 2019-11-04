ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed his satisfaction over steps being taken by his economic team to uplift country’s economy, ARY News reported.

A meeting of government’s economic team was held with PM Imran Khan in the chair, here in Islamabad, today. The meeting was attended by the governor State Bank, chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Hammad Azhar and others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed by the team about the current economic position of the country and recent facts and figures were also presented before him by the team.

Read more: PM Khan prides on 'best economic team' to ride out choppy waters

The meeting also discussed issues related to current account deficit and foreign reserves. Important decisions for the further improvement in the current economic situation of the country were also taken.

In the last meeting of the economic team, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed pleasure over the improvement in the international ranking of Pakistan in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index.

He had congratulated the economic team by terming the development as ‘major achievement’.

