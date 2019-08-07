PM Imran Khan, Saudi crown prince discuss Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz has discussed the latest developments in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

PM Khan apprised the Saudi crown prince about the latest worsening situation in the held valley amid Modi government’s move to strip it (IoK) of its special status.

According to the Saudi News Agency, SPA both the leaders discussed the development of the situation in the region and efforts exerted towards it.

Earlier on August 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan made a telephonic call to his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Muhammad and had a detailed discussion on the prevailing situation in India Occupied Kashmir with him.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Khan regretted doing away with Kashmir’s special status is a breach of international conventions and will play havoc with regional peace.

Later in the same day, the premier had telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and also apprised him about the IoK’s situation.

During the telephonic conversation, the Turkish president expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the occupied Kashmir.

PM Khan had reiterated that Pakistan would continue it’s diplomatic, moral and political support to the cause of Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

