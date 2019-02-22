ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Rajnapur on Friday (today) to launch ‘Sehat Insaf Card programme in the area, ARY News reported.

Arrangements for the ceremony have been finalised. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will also accompany PM Khan.

According to the program, eight hundred thousand people of Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh districts will be provided health cards by the end of next month.

Earlier on February 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the first phase of ‘Sehat Card Scheme’.

Addressing the ceremony in the federal capital, PM Khan said “eradicating poverty is central to our all policies,” adding that people become poor owing to expenses of their medical treatment.

Scope of 'Sehat Cards' scheme expanded to entire country: health minister

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched the same health card scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa in 2016.

Sehat Card Scheme

Under the scheme, the treatment for angioplasty, brain surgery, cancer and other diseases will be done free of cost.

At least 15 million people will benefit from this policy. The card holders could receive medical facilities up to Rs 720,000. The medical facilities would be available in more than 150 private and government hospitals.

