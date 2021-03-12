Only Imran Khan’s ticket will work, says Usman Buzdar after Senate victory

LAHORE: Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after the victory of government-backed candidates in Senate elections on Friday, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said that only Imran Khan’s ticket would work, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to congratulate Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Afridi over their victory on chairman and deputy chairman Senate slots, Usman Buzdar said: “Only Imran Khan’s ticket will work!!”

The chief minister Punjab said that those who tried to make every effort to win the Senate elections through putting lawmakers for auctioning were once again defeated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz had said previously that the PTI lawmakers voted in favour of Yousuf Raza Gilani during Senate elections after they were promised PML-N tickets in the next elections.

A meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan had mulled over legal options against Maryam Nawaz after she claimed in her media talk that some PTI lawmakers voted in favour of the PDM candidate during Senate elections after they were given assurances of a PML-N ticket.

Read More: PPP decides to challenge Sadiq Sanjrani’s win after seven votes rejected

The remarks of the PML-N leader against law-enforcing authorities were also evaluated for possible action during the meeting.

Senate elections

Earlier in the day, both the government-backed candidates won the Senate elections with Sadiq Sanjrani securing the chairman slot with 48 votes against 42 votes of his rival candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani while Mirza Afridi won the deputy chairman slot with 54 votes against the 44 votes polled to PDM candidate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Comments

comments