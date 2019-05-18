PM Khan, FM Qureshi to attend OIC meetings in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend separate Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meetings later this month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

Sources said Foreign Minister Qureshi will leave for Jeddah on May 27 and he will attend the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers session on May 28 and 29 in the city.

Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan will arrive in Jeddah on May 30. He will also perform Umrah, said sources. The premier will attend the 14th Islamic Summit of the OIC on May 30 and 31.

Read More: Kashmir issue should be resolved under UN resolutions: OIC secretary general

The heads of states and governments of 57 Islamic countries will participate in the summit, which is expected to discuss a series of key issues, with the Palestinian cause at the forefront.

Prime Minister Khan will address the session on May 31. He will also hold meetings Saudi Arabian King Salman and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman along with other Saudi Arabian leadership.

The PM will return home the same night on May 31.

Comments

comments