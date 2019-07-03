Rawalpindi: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would partake in the inauguration of the Sir Syed Express today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

The non-stop train will be seen operating on the Rawalpindi to Karachi route via Faislabad.

The train would have on the go internet (WiFi) support along with proper dining facilities.

Earlier, Minister for Railways Shiekh Rasheed Ahmad had announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Sir Syed Express on July 3.

Talking to journalists at Expo center in Lahore, Shiekh Rasheed said that the current government was taking all possible measures for development of Pakistan Railways (PR) to ensure provision of comfortable, modern, swift and safe means of transportation to the people.

He said the Railways budget will be presented on Tuesday and added that efforts were underway to eliminate the deficit of PR within five years.

Rasheed further maintained that encroachments on 36 kilo meters Karachi circular Railways had been removed.

He said, “Former rulers did not spend a single penny on development of railway track in Sindh, therefore maximum derailment and rail accidents take place there.”

